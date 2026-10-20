Playhouse in the Park Ghost Light Walk

Start your evening at the Playhouse in the Park deck, where you’ll register and receive your Ghost Light Walk pass. Your pass will give you access to four spooky story locations:

Playhouse in the Park

The Old Courthouse

The Schoolhouse

The Caboose

We’ll also have activities, music, and concessions on the deck throughout the evening!

Because Trail of Treats will be happening at the same time, please follow all parking and traffic regulations for the Trail of Treats event when arriving at Central Park.

Admission to the Ghost Light Walk is by donation, with proceeds matched through the Weaver Challenge for Charities.

Come enjoy Trail of Treats and add a few spooky stories to your Halloween weekend!

Friday, October 30

5:00-8:00 PM

We can’t wait to see you there!