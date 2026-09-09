What comes after high school? College? Career? Job training? Independent living? There are many possibilities, and families don’t have to navigate the process alone.

Join us for our Postsecondary Family Engagement Night! This is an opportunity for CCPS middle and high school students and families to connect with community partners that support students who may have an IEP, 504 Plan, or documented diagnosis/disability and can help families understand what resources and services may be available as students prepare for life after high school.

Thursday, September 10

5:30–7:30 PM

CCLC (Old CCHS)

220 Glass Ave., Hopkinsville, KY

What will you find?

KY-SPIN – Learn about family support, resources, and navigating services.

The Pennyroyal Center – Explore programs and services available to support individuals and families.

Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) & Regional Employment Solutions – Learn about employment services, job training, placement, and career opportunities.

OSEEL’s Transition Education Unit – Students can experience hands-on virtual reality activities designed to explore career and transition opportunities.

Food will be provided, and gift card giveaways will be available!

Families will rotate through three sessions to learn about resources, services, and opportunities that can help students reach their postsecondary goals.

Scan the QR code on the flyer or click the LINK to RSVP.

Come learn. Come connect. Come explore what’s possible for your student’s future!