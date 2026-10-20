PSAD Clay Date

Grab your date, your bestie, your fam, your crew—or just come solo and make some new claymates! Let's make clay filled memories together.

It's time for Clay Date, a hands-on, spin-filled night where you'll hop on the pottery wheel and create your very own bowl. No experience? No worries—we’ll guide you step-by-step (or spin-by-spin)!

Everyone gets their own wheel, chooses a favorite glaze, and your clay creation will be kiln-fired and ready for pickup in a few weeks. Clay washes off, but the memories stick—so wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting a little messy.

We can’t promise a masterpiece for the ages, but we can promise laughs, creativity, and one unforgettable night out!

