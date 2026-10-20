PSAD Clay Date
PSAD Clay Date
Grab your date, your bestie, your fam, your crew—or just come solo and make some new claymates! Let's make clay filled memories together.
It's time for Clay Date, a hands-on, spin-filled night where you'll hop on the pottery wheel and create your very own bowl. No experience? No worries—we’ll guide you step-by-step (or spin-by-spin)!
Everyone gets their own wheel, chooses a favorite glaze, and your clay creation will be kiln-fired and ready for pickup in a few weeks. Clay washes off, but the memories stick—so wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don't mind getting a little messy.
We can’t promise a masterpiece for the ages, but we can promise laughs, creativity, and one unforgettable night out!
Paducah School of Art & Design
Every week through Nov 20, 2026.
Friday: 06:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 06:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Paducah School of Art and Design
270-408-4278
wk-psa@kctcs.edu
Paducah School of Art & Design
905 Harrison StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-408-4278