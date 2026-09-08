© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PSAD Sewing for a Sustainable Future: Beginner

PSAD Sewing for a Sustainable Future: Beginner

Do you dream of sewing amazing costumes or fixing your favorite jeans? Come learn lifelong sewing skills in this 8-week beginner class.

Wednesday Dates: 9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28

Level: Beginner

Instructor: Angela

Sewing is a skill that will serve you well throughout your lifetime. Whether you have grandiose costume and wedding gown dreams, or you simply want to extend the life of your favorite jeans, this introduction to sewing will lay the groundwork for accomplishing both the mundane and the magical. All equipment is provided, but if you have a sewing machine at home and would like to learn on it, you are encouraged to bring it to class.

Upon completion of the course, you will have made your own travel sewing kit, utilizing all of the skills you have learned.

Paducah School of Art & Design
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM

Event Supported By

Paducah School of Art and Design
270-408-4278
wk-psa@kctcs.edu
https://www.paducahschoolofartanddesign.org
Paducah School of Art & Design
905 Harrison Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-408-4278