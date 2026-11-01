PSAD Sewing For a Sustainable Future: Unlocking the Language of Patterns

Explore sewing for cosplay, costumes, or everyday. Learn to read patterns & create your own apron while building essential, lifelong skills.

Wednesdays.

Dates: 11/4, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/2

Instructor: Angela

There's a wonderful, wide, world of sewing opportunities available in both theatre and out in the world. Whether it is making your favorite cosplay; a character for Halloween; clothing for yourself; or you see costuming/dressmaking as a possible career path, learning how to read and properly utilize a commercial pattern is the next step in mastering lifelong skills. Upon completion of the course students will have made their own apron, building on and utilizing all of the skills they learned in Intro to Machine and Hand Sewing.

Prerequisite: Must have a working knowledge of hand and machine stitching.

