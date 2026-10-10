PSAD Throw and Flow: Wheel Throwing Class

Learn to throw! This 8-week beginner pottery class builds essential wheel-throwing skills. Perfect for new and seasoned beginners.

8 Weeks

Tuesdays. Class Dates: 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/3 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/1

Instructor: Sara

It's true, throwing on the wheel is not as easy as it looks but with the right guidance, it can be incredibly rewarding. This 8-week class will focus on all the beginning techniques to center and form a successful pot on the wheel. Through group demos and individualized support, you will learn how to center, shape, trim, and glaze your pots. From mugs to bowls and possibly plates and tips on throwing taller and wider, you will learn the process of how to take a ball of clay and turn it into a functional piece of pottery from start to finish. Join studio potter Sara Ballek as she breaks down a thorough step-by-step approach to pottery making.

Wear clothes you don't mind getting on (it will wash out) and closed-toed shoes. For wheel work, skip jewelry, roll up your sleeves, tie long hair back, and keep nails trimmed for the best experience. Clay and all tools needed for the class are provided by Paducah School of Art and Design.

