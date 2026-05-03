Punk Flea Market

Join us MAY 9th & 10th as we take over HOPKINSVILLE, KY FOR THE FIRST TIME for the weekend!!! There will be many vendors… DIY sellers and artists! If you are a fan of weirdo art, vinyl records, vintage clothes or possibly a collector of strange and unusual things, this event is for you!

What kinda stuff can you expect to find here?….

VINTAGE CLOTHES, VINYL RECORDS/CASSETTES/CDS, TOYS, ORIGINAL ART, TAXIDERMY, HANDMADE JEWELRY, RETRO VIDEO GAMES, COMIC BOOKS, VHS, HORROR/B-MOVIE MEMORABILIA, ODDITIES! …and so much more!

LOCATION: The Bruce Convention Center

303 Conference Center Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

DATE & TIME:

SATURDAY MAY 9th 11AM-7PM

SUNDAY MAY 10th 11AM-7PM

ADMISSION:

– $10 GENERAL ADMISSION

– KIDS 12 & UNDER FREE!

– CASH/CARD ACCEPTED!

– GOOD FOR BOTH DAYS!!

– ADMISSION AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR / NO PRE-SALES!

– ** ALL VENDORS ACCEPT CASH (MOST TAKE CARDS) **

– THIS EVENT IS ALL AGES!

– EVENT IS INDOORS!!

**VENDORS** IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN JOINING US PLEASE SEND US AN EMAIL AT SouthEastPFM@gmail.com THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO COMMUNICATE WITH US ABOUT PURCHASING SPACES/REGISTERING. ANYTHING ELSE POSTED ON THIS PAGE IS A SCAM!**

