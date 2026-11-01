Purchase District Health Department Dodging Diabetes Class
Purchase District Health Department Dodging Diabetes Class
A series of support sessions for those at risk and with prediabetes to learn ways to include healthy habits in their daily routine and reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes. Participants must qualify for class. Call 270-444-9625 ext. 107 for information.
McCracken County Public Library
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Purchase District Health Department
(270) 444-9631
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net