Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society
Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society
It's Reading Night at the McCracken County Humane Society! Come out and read to a furry friend, and maybe even take one home! We'll be there from 4:00 - 6:00PM. Don't miss out!
McCracken County Humane Society Inc.
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Humane Society Inc.
4000 Coleman RoadPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-443-5923
traci@mccrackenhumane.org