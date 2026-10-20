River City Oak Grove Cemetery Tours

Oak Grove Cemetery Tours

October 29-31, 2026

Our ghostly tours of the Oak Grove Cemetery Ghost Tours commence with tours embarking on their chilling journeys at 6:15 PM, 7:30 PM, and 8:45 PM. Additional treks may be added upon demand. Our tours are an exclusive affair, limited to only the first 15 brave souls. The ghostly trail through the cemetery covers an eerie one mile stretch on uneven terrain and lasts approximately 90 minutes.

Heed the clock as our spine-chilling journeys begin right on time, rain or shine. Bring a jacket to fend off the chill of the night, an umbrella to ward off the elements, and comfortable shoes for the journey. We look forward to your daring presence as we uncover the spooky secrets of Paducah.

Please note: our tour may not be suitable for children under 8 years old.

