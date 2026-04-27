SAAP Month Finale Speaker: Elizabeth Smart

Join us for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month events and activities across the Pennyrile, including our finale event featuring keynote speaker, Elizabeth Smart.

Join us on April 30 at The Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville as Elizabeth Smart shares “My Story: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.” Her powerful message of resilience, healing, and advocacy will conclude our month-long SAAPM campaign.

Following her presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session and book signing. The first 300 seats are free for attendees, but registration is required and space is limited! This event is paid in part or in whole by state and federal funds.

