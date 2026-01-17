Savory Memories: Book Tasting and Swap @ CCPL

As the final event in our Savory Memories series, the Friends of the Calloway County Public Library invite community members of all ages to join us for a Book Tasting & Swap.

Participants are encouraged to bring one or more books to swap. Food-related books, cookbooks, memoirs, and books about family traditions are especially welcome, but any genre is welcome. Whether you enjoy mysteries, history, romance, nonfiction, children's books, or cookbooks, there will be something for everyone to discover.

When you arrive, you'll place your book on one of our themed "tasting tables," such as Comfort Food, Family Recipes, Chef's Specials, Appetizers, or Desserts. Guests will then have an opportunity to browse, sample, and learn about books from each table while enjoying coffee, snacks, and conversation.

Participants will receive a Book Tasting Menu to record books that catch their interest before selecting books to take home during the swap portion of the evening.

Guests are also welcome (but not required) to bring a favorite recipe card, cookbook recommendation, or food memory to share as part of the Savory Memories theme.

This event is free and open to all ages. Registration is encouraged but not required

