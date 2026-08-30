Senior Citizen Textiles Workshop
Senior Citizen Textiles Workshop
SkillRise 270 is hosting a textiles workshop at the Mayfield – Graves County Senior Citizens Center on September 2nd. The Senior Center is open to all community members that have leveled up to 60 years old.
If you’re interested in this workshop, sign up at the Senior Center or send SkillRise 270 a message and they will get you added to the list!
Mayfield-Graves County Senior Citizens Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SkillRise 270
270-804-8224
info@skillrise270.com
Mayfield-Graves County Senior Citizens Center
901 N. 15th StreetMayfield, Kentucky