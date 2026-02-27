Senior Jeans Workshop
Senior Jeans Workshop
All Seniors Welcome!! CCHS, UHA, Trigg, Todd and Heritage. Design with your school colors and mascot. Bring your own jeans. Sign up: Message Paula G. 270-498-4332 or Virginia Poland 270-881-8321
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service
270-886-6328
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke RoadHopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu