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Senior Jeans Workshop

Senior Jeans Workshop

All Seniors Welcome!! CCHS, UHA, Trigg, Todd and Heritage. Design with your school colors and mascot. Bring your own jeans. Sign up: Message Paula G. 270-498-4332 or Virginia Poland 270-881-8321

Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Cooperative Extension Service
270-886-6328
Christian County Cooperative Extension Service, Hopkinsville, KY
2850 Pembroke Road
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
(270) 886-6328
dl_ces_christian@email.uky.edu
http://christian.ca.uky.edu/