Simply Anita Cooking Classes
Simply Anita Cooking Classes
Simply Anita Fall Cooking is coming!
Participate in hands-on classes featuring delicious seasonal menus! Spots are extremely limited, so grab yours today and cook along with Anita!
Call 270-247-2334 or direct message the Extension Office to sign up!
$45 fee per person, per class – no refunds!
Pay via PayPal: @anitagranier or Venmo: @Anita-Granier-1 (select family and friends option)
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu