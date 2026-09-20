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Simply Anita Cooking Classes

Simply Anita Cooking Classes

Simply Anita Fall Cooking is coming!

Participate in hands-on classes featuring delicious seasonal menus! Spots are extremely limited, so grab yours today and cook along with Anita!

Call 270-247-2334 or direct message the Extension Office to sign up!
$45 fee per person, per class – no refunds!
Pay via PayPal: @anitagranier or Venmo: @Anita-Granier-1 (select family and friends option)

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/