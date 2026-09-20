Simply Anita Cooking Classes

Simply Anita Fall Cooking is coming!

Participate in hands-on classes featuring delicious seasonal menus! Spots are extremely limited, so grab yours today and cook along with Anita!

Call 270-247-2334 or direct message the Extension Office to sign up!

$45 fee per person, per class – no refunds!

Pay via PayPal: @anitagranier or Venmo: @Anita-Granier-1 (select family and friends option)

