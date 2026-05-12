SkillRise 270 Canva Workshop

Whether you are just starting out or looking to sharpen your existing design skills, our Canva Workshop on May 14th is designed to meet you where you are.

We’ve structured this session to cover everything from foundational layout principles to the more advanced shortcuts that give your work a polished, professional edge. We will be moving beyond simple templates to focus on the technical side of digital design, ensuring your visuals stand out for all the right reasons.

No matter your experience level, you’ll leave with actionable techniques to elevate your brand’s visual identity.

Mark your calendars for May 14th at SkillRise 270! Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1987010283246?aff=oddtdtcreator

