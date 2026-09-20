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SkillRise 270 Family Fun Day

SkillRise 270 Family Fun Day

Get ready for a morning packed with hands-on activities and outdoor competition! Here is a sneak peek at what we have lined up for everyone:

Giant Outdoor Games: Test your skills with giant Yardzee, giant Checkers, Cornhole, and a variety of other lawn games.

Metal Stamping Projects: Stop by the project station to create personalized metal stamped garden markers or custom rings to take home.

Home Depot Kid Building Kits: Let the little ones tap into their inner builder with hands-on, kid-friendly woodworking projects.

Farmer’s Market Basket: Be sure to get entered to take home a wonderful Farmer’s Market basket packed with local goods!

Check out the flyer for all the essential date, time, and location details!

Harmon Park
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

SkillRise 270
270-804-8224
info@skillrise270.com
https://skillrise270.com/
Harmon Park
101 W. James Street
Mayfield, Kentucky