SkillRise 270 Family Fun Day

Get ready for a morning packed with hands-on activities and outdoor competition! Here is a sneak peek at what we have lined up for everyone:

Giant Outdoor Games: Test your skills with giant Yardzee, giant Checkers, Cornhole, and a variety of other lawn games.

Metal Stamping Projects: Stop by the project station to create personalized metal stamped garden markers or custom rings to take home.

Home Depot Kid Building Kits: Let the little ones tap into their inner builder with hands-on, kid-friendly woodworking projects.

Farmer’s Market Basket: Be sure to get entered to take home a wonderful Farmer’s Market basket packed with local goods!

Check out the flyer for all the essential date, time, and location details!

