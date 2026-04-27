SkillRise 270 Garden Markers Class

Level Up Your Garden: Hand-Stamped Metal Markers

It’s almost time to get those starters in the ground! Give your herb garden a personalized touch with a set of durable, stylish metal markers. In this laid-back, hands-on session, you’ll learn the ropes of metal stamping to create custom tags that keep your plants organized and your garden looking sharp.

Whether you’re a long-time grower or just starting your first flower bed, you’ll leave with a set of permanent markers that add a bit of character to your outdoor space. Just bring your creativity—all supplies will be provided.

What we’ll cover:

*Easy techniques for getting clean, stamped letters.

*How to line up your designs for a clean look.

*Fun ways to customize your markers with simple patterns.

