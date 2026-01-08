Slayed by The Bell - All Ages Drag Show

Summer is nearly over, and that’s really a 𝙙𝙧𝙖𝙜… but it’s alright, because we’re 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙙 𝘽𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡!

While most are headed back to school, we’re headed back to the stage!

Join host Trey Rawlings at Paducah Beer Werks on August 21 for a night of 𝘼+ 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩!

Featuring performances by the incredibly talented:

Noah Mazzaratie Steele

Leah Fantasy

Miasma

This night is sure to be one for the history books!

So grab your clique, pick out your most first-day-worthy ‘fit, and study your dance moves

because this is one class you won’t want to skip!

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗙𝗶𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰. 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝗵 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀’ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺.

**𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝘼𝙂𝙀𝙎 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀. 𝙈𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙧𝙨 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙖 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙧 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣.**

August 21

301 N. 4th St., Paducah

Doors: 7:30 PM | Show: 9:00 PM

$10 Admission

