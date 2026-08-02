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Sunshine and Soul Culture Fest

Sunshine and Soul Culture Fest

Celebrate culture and community with food, live music, dance, art and much more! A vibrant festival where community joy takes center stage. Bring the whole family for a day full of sunshine and soul! Free Event.

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Human Rights Commission Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4010
hrc@hopkinsvilleky.us
http://hoptown.org/hrc
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
310 E. 9th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4270
info@museumsofhopkinsville.org
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org