SWK Regional Industry Appreciation Lunch
SWK Regional Industry Appreciation Lunch
Celebrate the industries that keep Southwest Kentucky moving forward!
Join us for the annual SWK Regional Industry Appreciation Lunch on Wednesday, October 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Bruce Convention Center.
Reserve your ticket or vendor table by TODAY (October 9)!
Register by contacting Sharron Butts or visiting the event link:
sbuts@southwesternky.com | (270) 350-2014
https://business.christiancountychamber.com/…/swk…
Let’s celebrate industry and keep strengthening our region together!
James E. Bruce Convention Center
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
James E. Bruce Convention Center
303 Conference Center DriveHopkinsville, Kentucky