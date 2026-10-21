Celebrate the industries that keep Southwest Kentucky moving forward!

Join us for the annual SWK Regional Industry Appreciation Lunch on Wednesday, October 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Bruce Convention Center.

Reserve your ticket or vendor table by TODAY (October 9)!

Register by contacting Sharron Butts or visiting the event link:

sbuts@southwesternky.com | (270) 350-2014

https://business.christiancountychamber.com/…/swk…

Let’s celebrate industry and keep strengthening our region together!

