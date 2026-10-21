© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SWK Regional Industry Appreciation Lunch

SWK Regional Industry Appreciation Lunch

Celebrate the industries that keep Southwest Kentucky moving forward!
Join us for the annual SWK Regional Industry Appreciation Lunch on Wednesday, October 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Bruce Convention Center.
Reserve your ticket or vendor table by TODAY (October 9)!

Register by contacting Sharron Butts or visiting the event link:
sbuts@southwesternky.com | (270) 350-2014
https://business.christiancountychamber.com/…/swk…

Let’s celebrate industry and keep strengthening our region together!

James E. Bruce Convention Center
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
http://www.ChristianCountyChamber.com/
James E. Bruce Convention Center
303 Conference Center Drive
Hopkinsville, Kentucky