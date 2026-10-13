Tailgating Deserves Pepsi: MSU Free Food Event with Special Appearance by Chef Tobias Dorzon

James Beard Foundation-affiliated Chef Tobias Dorzon and Pepsi are bringing the ultimate pre-game experience to Murray State University with a free food event before the Racers’ kickoff. Fans can sample a selection of free game day bites, including an event-exclusive dish created by Chef Dorzon, who will be serving up his own sticky glazed meatballs onsite. Hosted in partnership with Sodexo, the official campus dining partner of the James Beard Foundation and Murray State University, the event invites fans and foodies to taste football favorites paired with Pepsi Zero Sugar while playing games, snagging giveaways and more.