Taste of Graves County
Taste of Graves County
Come hungry, leave comforted!
This year’s Taste of Graves County is serving up all things Comfort Foods! From cozy classics to homestyle favorites, come enjoy a taste of the dishes that just feel like home!
With two serving times available on November 6th, 11-11:45am and 12-12:45pm, there’s plenty of time to grab a plate and dig in!
Tickets are $10 per person and on sale October 1–26!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu