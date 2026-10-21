© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taste of Graves County

Taste of Graves County

Come hungry, leave comforted!

This year’s Taste of Graves County is serving up all things Comfort Foods! From cozy classics to homestyle favorites, come enjoy a taste of the dishes that just feel like home!

With two serving times available on November 6th, 11-11:45am and 12-12:45pm, there’s plenty of time to grab a plate and dig in!

Tickets are $10 per person and on sale October 1–26!

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/