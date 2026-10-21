Come hungry, leave comforted!

This year’s Taste of Graves County is serving up all things Comfort Foods! From cozy classics to homestyle favorites, come enjoy a taste of the dishes that just feel like home!

With two serving times available on November 6th, 11-11:45am and 12-12:45pm, there’s plenty of time to grab a plate and dig in!

Tickets are $10 per person and on sale October 1–26!