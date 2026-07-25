Lace up your shoes and kick off Taste of the Town with us!

Join the Taste of the Town Community 8K Run on Saturday, August 8th at 8:00 AM and be part of something bigger than the finish line. Whether you’re a runner, jogger, or walker, this event is for ALL ages and ALL paces!

Why join?

Start your morning with movement and community.

Explore the beautiful Hopkinsville Greenway.

Meet new people and make memories.

Celebrate your accomplishment at the 6th Annual Taste of the Town Festival afterward!

Run together. Eat together. Celebrate together.

Start & Finish: Hopkinsville Greenway (Library Trailhead)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 AM

Distance: 4.97 Miles (8K)

Then head over to Founders Square for an incredible day of food trucks, family fun, and community celebration!

Spots are limited! Register today by scanning the QR code or clicking the registration link below. Don’t wait—secure your spot and be part of the movement!

Register here:

https://forms.gle/rqmGgeSemRpoXEMq9

Tag your friends, family, and running buddies and let’s make this the biggest Taste of the Town Community Run yet!