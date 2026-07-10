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Teen Pickleball 101 Clinic

Teen Pickleball 101 Clinic

Teen Pickleball 101/Learn To Play Clinics are being offered by Paducah Parks & Recreation and led by Professional Pickleball Registry Certified Coaches at the Noble Park Pickleball Courts. There will be two teen clinics in July starting at 9:00am on Wednesday July 15th and Wednesday July 22nd. It is free to participate but spots are limited so we ask individuals to pre-register for each date they can attend. Register by calling 270-444-8508, registering in person at Paducah Parks & Recreation at 2701 Park Ave or online at paducahky.gov/registration.

Pickleball Courts at Noble Park
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah Parks & Rec Department
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
http://paducahky.gov/parks-recreation-department
Pickleball Courts at Noble Park
2801 Park Avenue
Paducah, Kentucky 42001