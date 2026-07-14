Teen Pickleball 101 Clinic

Teen Pickleball 101/Learn To Play Clinics are being offered by Paducah Parks & Recreation and led by Professional Pickleball Registry Certified Coaches at the Noble Park Pickleball Courts. There will be two teen clinics in July starting at 9:00am on Wednesday July 15th and Wednesday July 22nd. It is free to participate but spots are limited so we ask individuals to pre-register for each date they can attend. Register by calling 270-444-8508, registering in person at Paducah Parks & Recreation at 2701 Park