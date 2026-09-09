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The Bruce Convention Center Open House

The Bruce Convention Center Open House

Step behind the curtains at The Bruce! Join us for an engaging evening of music, games, DJ demonstration by Crossroads Entertainment Inc., activities, building tours, AV demonstrations and a chance to meet our team while enjoying a cocktail hour sponsored by The Bruce! Everyone who registers upon arrival will walk out with a prize!

The Bruce
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

James E. Bruce Convention Center
270-707-7000
http://www.bruceconventioncenter.com/
The Bruce
303 Conference Center Drive
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
270-707-7000