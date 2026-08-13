The Charles and Marlene Johnson Colloquium featuring S.G. Goodman

The College of Humanities and Fine Arts (CHFA) at Murray State University is proud to welcome alum and singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman as the featured guest for the 2026 Charles and Marlene Johnson Colloquium Series. Goodman will share experiences that shaped her as an artist and perform selections from her acclaimed albums on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in Lovett Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

A native of Hickman, Kentucky, Goodman graduated from Murray State in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a minor in creative writing. She has released three studio albums, Old Time Feeling (2020), Teeth Marks (2022), and Planting by the Signs (2025), and has headlined sold-out tours and opened for artists such as Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell in venues from Red Rocks to the Grand Ole Opry. Goodman has also been a featured artist on Mountain Stage, World Cafe, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and Austin City Limits.

Inspired by her western Kentucky roots, Goodman’s music has been widely praised for its exceptional songwriting, distinctive vocals and emotionally complex portrayals of rural Southern life. In a review of Teeth Marks, Pitchfork magazine highlighted Goodman’s ability to synthesize "decades of Southern music into a singular vision," while Glide magazine called Planting by the Signs “captivating and hypnotic,” and an album that is “unforgettable on so many dimensions.”

Goodman is also the recipient of the 2023 Emerging Artist of the Year Award at the Americana Music Association Awards. Planting by the Signs has been nominated for AMA’s 2026 Album of the Year, and “Snapping Turtle,” a single from the record, has been nominated for Song of the Year. The winners will be announced on September 16 during the Americana Honors & Awards, held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

"We're thrilled to welcome S.G. Goodman back to campus to hear her reflect on her journey as an artist,” said Nicole Hand, dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts. “It's especially meaningful to have one of our own share how the arts and humanities helped shape her path. We're also incredibly grateful to Charles and Marlene Johnson for making this series possible. Their generosity gives our students and community the chance to learn from inspiring artists and thinkers."

The Charles and Marlene Johnson Colloquium Series was established with the goal of bringing guest lecturers, visiting artists, musicians and academic experts to the stage of historic Lovett Auditorium. Dr. Charles Johnson (’56) and the late Mrs. Marlene Rann Johnson (’57) shared a great appreciation for the performing arts and higher education.

Questions about the event can be directed to Dr. Carrie Jerrell, assistant to the CHFA dean, at cjerrell1@murraystate.edu or 270-809-4723.