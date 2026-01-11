Third Street Beerfest 2026

Join us for the ultimate beer extravaganza on 3rd Street in Downtown Murray, KY! It’s time to raise your glasses and celebrate the finest brews in town. Get ready for a hoppy adventure with friends, old and new. Don't like brewskies? No worries! We have other non-brew drinks to quench your thirst at The Copper Leaf Bar.

Cheers for beer...or wine...or a cocktail....whatever fills your glass!

Link to purchase tickets here

