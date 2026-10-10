Union City Sports Card Show

Saturday, October 17

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: ATA Room and Tennessee Room

Discovery Park of America will host the Union City Sports Cards & Collectibles Show on Saturday, October 17.

Guests can browse sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia while connecting with fellow collectors and sports fans. Guests attending the event receive FREE admission to the card show.

For dealer information, call (731) 225-3408.

This show is presented by Lindsey Promotions and the Jackson Sports Cards & Collectibles Show.

