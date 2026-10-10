Union City Sports Card Show
Union City Sports Card Show
Saturday, October 17
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: ATA Room and Tennessee Room
Discovery Park of America will host the Union City Sports Cards & Collectibles Show on Saturday, October 17.
Guests can browse sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia while connecting with fellow collectors and sports fans. Guests attending the event receive FREE admission to the card show.
For dealer information, call (731) 225-3408.
This show is presented by Lindsey Promotions and the Jackson Sports Cards & Collectibles Show.
Discovery Park of America
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett BlvdUnion City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455