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Union City Sports Card Show

Union City Sports Card Show

Saturday, October 17

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: ATA Room and Tennessee Room

Discovery Park of America will host the Union City Sports Cards & Collectibles Show on Saturday, October 17.

Guests can browse sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia while connecting with fellow collectors and sports fans. Guests attending the event receive FREE admission to the card show.

For dealer information, call (731) 225-3408.

This show is presented by Lindsey Promotions and the Jackson Sports Cards & Collectibles Show.

Discovery Park of America
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
www.discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett Blvd
Union City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455