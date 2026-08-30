United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

One month from today, the headlines begin!

Join us on Thursday, September 3 at 7:30 a.m. at The Silo Event Center as we officially kick off the 2026–2027 United Way of the Pennyrile Campaign!

Be there as Amy Watson NC5 & Derrick unveil this year’s campaign video, introduce our incredible campaign division volunteers, recognize our Pacesetter donors, and reveal this year’s fundraising goal.

