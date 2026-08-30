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United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

One month from today, the headlines begin!
Join us on Thursday, September 3 at 7:30 a.m. at The Silo Event Center as we officially kick off the 2026–2027 United Way of the Pennyrile Campaign!

Be there as Amy Watson NC5 & Derrick unveil this year’s campaign video, introduce our incredible campaign division volunteers, recognize our Pacesetter donors, and reveal this year’s fundraising goal.

The Silo
07:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

United Way of the Pennyrile
https://www.pennyrileunitedway.org/
The Silo
110 John Rives Road
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-632-6230