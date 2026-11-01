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United Way of the Pennyrile Charity Golf Scramble

United Way of the Pennyrile Charity Golf Scramble

Tee up for a great cause!

H&R Agri-Power is excited and honored to host and present the 2nd Annual United Way of the Pennyrile Charity Golf Scramble!

Saturday, November 7th
Western Hills Municipal Golf Course
Registration: 7:30 AM | Shotgun Start: 9:00 AM
Sponsorships Available!!

Don’t miss our Hole-in-One Challenge for your chance to win a Kubota UTV!!
Complete the link to participate https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx…

Don’t wait to register! Space is limited, and we’d love to see your team on the course with us!

Western Hills Golf Course
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

United Way of the Pennyrile
https://www.pennyrileunitedway.org/
Western Hills Golf Course
2160 Russellville Road
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-885-6023