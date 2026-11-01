United Way of the Pennyrile Charity Golf Scramble
United Way of the Pennyrile Charity Golf Scramble
Tee up for a great cause!
H&R Agri-Power is excited and honored to host and present the 2nd Annual United Way of the Pennyrile Charity Golf Scramble!
Saturday, November 7th
Western Hills Municipal Golf Course
Registration: 7:30 AM | Shotgun Start: 9:00 AM
Sponsorships Available!!
Don’t miss our Hole-in-One Challenge for your chance to win a Kubota UTV!!
Complete the link to participate https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx…
Don’t wait to register! Space is limited, and we’d love to see your team on the course with us!
Western Hills Golf Course
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of the Pennyrile
Western Hills Golf Course
2160 Russellville RoadHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-885-6023