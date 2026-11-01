Tee up for a great cause!

H&R Agri-Power is excited and honored to host and present the 2nd Annual United Way of the Pennyrile Charity Golf Scramble!

Saturday, November 7th

Western Hills Municipal Golf Course

Registration: 7:30 AM | Shotgun Start: 9:00 AM

Sponsorships Available!!

Don’t miss our Hole-in-One Challenge for your chance to win a Kubota UTV!!

Complete the link to participate https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx…

Don’t wait to register! Space is limited, and we’d love to see your team on the course with us!

