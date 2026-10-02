UofL BEACON Environmental Health Research Community Meeting
UofL BEACON Environmental Health Research Community Meeting
On Thursday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m., University of Louisville researchers will provide a community update on BEACON: Biomonitoring and Environmental Assessment for Community Outreach and Neighborhood Safety.
Residents of Livingston, Marshall, McCracken and surrounding counties are invited to attend the meeting to learn more about UofL’s ongoing research into potential environmental exposures in the area. Research team members will discuss updates on air quality, wastewater monitoring, wildlife health research, and the project’s human health study.
- What: UofL BEACON Environmental Health Research Community Meeting
- When: Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.
- Where: Grand Rivers Community Center, 155 W. Cumberland Avenue
- Who should attend: Residents of Livingston, Marshall, McCracken, and surrounding counties
- Website: uofl.me/beacon-health
Grand Rivers Community Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Louisville Center for Integrative Environmental Health Sciences
502-852-5873
envirome@louisville.edu
Grand Rivers Community Center
155 W Cumberland AveGrand Rivers, Kentucky 42045
(270) 362-8976
emily@grandriverswireless.com