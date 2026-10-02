UofL BEACON Environmental Health Research Community Meeting

On Thursday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m., University of Louisville researchers will provide a community update on BEACON: Biomonitoring and Environmental Assessment for Community Outreach and Neighborhood Safety.

Residents of Livingston, Marshall, McCracken and surrounding counties are invited to attend the meeting to learn more about UofL’s ongoing research into potential environmental exposures in the area. Research team members will discuss updates on air quality, wastewater monitoring, wildlife health research, and the project’s human health study.