Visual Arts Camp: America at 250- A Journey Through Art

Designed for students in grades 1–12, this engaging week-long camp invites young artists to explore creativity while learning about influential American artists. Led by resident artist Paula Gieseke, the 2026 camp theme, “America at 250: A Journey Through Art,” celebrates the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States by introducing students to the visionaries who shaped American art. Campers will explore the bold Pop Art of Roy Lichtenstein and Keith Haring, the expressive realism of Georgia O’Keeffe and Wayne Thiebaud, and the innovative work of Jasper Johns. Through hands-on instruction and creative exploration, students will develop their own artistic voice while creating original works inspired by these iconic artists.

The camp offers two age-based sessions as well as a full-day option:

Session 1: 8:00–11:00 AM | Grades 1–4 | $100

Session 2: 12:00–3:00 PM | Grades 5–12 | $100

Full Day (Both Sessions): 8:00 AM–3:00 PM | Grades 5–12 Only | $200

Students attending half-day sessions should bring a snack and water bottle. Full-day campers should bring a snack, water bottle, and lunch.

The smARTS Visual Arts Camp is part of the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible arts education and hands-on creative experiences for young people in the community.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

