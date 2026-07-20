West 7th Street Redevelopment Plan Community Workshop

Let’s shape the future of West 7th Street!

Join us July 30 at 5 PM for a first look at the proposed West 7th Street Redevelopment Plan. See concepts for improving traffic flow, beautifying the corridor, adding landscaping and decorative lighting, and exploring a proposed roundabout at 7th & 9th.

Ask questions. Share feedback. Learn what’s being considered.

Municipal Center Council Chamber

July 30 | 5 PM

