West 7th Street Redevelopment Plan Community Workshop
West 7th Street Redevelopment Plan Community Workshop
Let’s shape the future of West 7th Street!
Join us July 30 at 5 PM for a first look at the proposed West 7th Street Redevelopment Plan. See concepts for improving traffic flow, beautifying the corridor, adding landscaping and decorative lighting, and exploring a proposed roundabout at 7th & 9th.
Ask questions. Share feedback. Learn what’s being considered.
Municipal Center Council Chamber
July 30 | 5 PM
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Hopkinsville
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
715 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-985-1210