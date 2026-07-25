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West 7th Street Redevelopment Plan Community Workshop

West 7th Street Redevelopment Plan Community Workshop

Let’s shape the future of West 7th Street!

Join us July 30 at 5 PM for a first look at the proposed West 7th Street Redevelopment Plan. See concepts for improving traffic flow, beautifying the corridor, adding landscaping and decorative lighting, and exploring a proposed roundabout at 7th & 9th.

Ask questions. Share feedback. Learn what’s being considered.

Municipal Center Council Chamber
July 30 | 5 PM

City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Hopkinsville
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
715 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-985-1210