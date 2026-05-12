Wings of Hope: Remembering Tennessee’s Holocaust Survivors and Liberators

Friday, May 15

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Discovery Park of America, Union City, Tennessee

Wings of Hope: Remembering Tennessee’s Holocaust Survivors and Liberators is a statewide initiative led by the Tennessee Holocaust Commission to engage students and families in learning about the history of the Holocaust and its connection to Tennesseans.

This interactive program includes an overview of the Holocaust, exploring its historical impact and the personal stories of survivors and liberators connected to our state. Participants will also take part in a meaningful community remembrance effort designed to honor those whose lives were forever changed.

You will discover:

A guided introduction to Holocaust history

Stories of Tennessee survivors and liberators

The significance of remembrance through symbolic butterflies

How students and families can participate in a statewide memorial effort

Through community participation, organizers hope to share 1,000 butterflies by June 30, 2026, honoring Tennessee’s Holocaust survivors and liberators.

Join us in this important effort to remember, reflect and learn together.

This event is free with Discovery Park admission or membership.