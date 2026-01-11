YAC Afternoon Tea in the Art Museum
YAC Afternoon Tea in the Art Museum
Afternoon Tea at the art gallerywith Maribel Phelps Aug 22nd 1-3pm Celebrate the art of afternoon tea with Maribel Phelps during Plein Air Paducah. Guests will enjoy a three tiered service while being among the first to experience this year's newly completed paintings. Seating LimitedRSVP below by Friday, August 15th square.link/u/RzNUVdlq
Yeiser Art Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com