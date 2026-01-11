YAC Afternoon Tea in the Art Museum

Afternoon Tea at the art gallerywith Maribel Phelps Aug 22nd 1-3pm Celebrate the art of afternoon tea with Maribel Phelps during Plein Air Paducah. Guests will enjoy a three tiered service while being among the first to experience this year's newly completed paintings. Seating LimitedRSVP below by Friday, August 15th square.link/u/RzNUVdlq