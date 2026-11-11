YAC Artists at the Table
YAC Artists at the Table
This is an open forum for artist, musicians, writers, business owners, and non profits to come talk about what can make Paducah's creative community stronger and how the Yeiser can be a good steward of the arts.
We hope you will join us
Yeiser Art Center
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com