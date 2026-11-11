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YAC Artists at the Table

YAC Artists at the Table

This is an open forum for artist, musicians, writers, business owners, and non profits to come talk about what can make Paducah's creative community stronger and how the Yeiser can be a good steward of the arts.

We hope you will join us

Yeiser Art Center
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
http://www.theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 Broadway
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com