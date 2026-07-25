YAC Common Ground Poetry Workshop

Common Ground: Poetry Workshop Series, invites participants to use poetry as a practice of reflection, meditation, and healing. Kennedy Williams, recent UT Martin graduate and journalist will be leading this program. Whether you write regularly or have never put pen to paper, this workshop is designed to use poetry a path toward greater presence and connection. Join us for our first session—FREE and open to everyone! Come experience the launch of Yeiser Art & Wellness, meet fellow community members, and discover how poetry can help us find common ground with ourselves and one another.