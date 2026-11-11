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YAC Drumming up Gratitude

YAC Drumming up Gratitude

Join Sharrie Thompson at Yeiser Art Center for Drumming Up Gratitude, a mindful drumming session exploring the power of rhythm, self-expression, and connection. As part of our Art & Wellness Initiative, this welcoming experience invites participants to slow down, find their rhythm, and reflect on gratitude through the shared experience of drumming. No prior experience is necessary—just bring an open mind and a willingness to participate!

Admission: $10 per person

Yeiser Art Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
http://www.theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 Broadway
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com