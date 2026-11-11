YAC Drumming up Gratitude
YAC Drumming up Gratitude
Join Sharrie Thompson at Yeiser Art Center for Drumming Up Gratitude, a mindful drumming session exploring the power of rhythm, self-expression, and connection. As part of our Art & Wellness Initiative, this welcoming experience invites participants to slow down, find their rhythm, and reflect on gratitude through the shared experience of drumming. No prior experience is necessary—just bring an open mind and a willingness to participate!
Admission: $10 per person
Yeiser Art Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com