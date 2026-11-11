YAC Drumming up Gratitude

Join Sharrie Thompson at Yeiser Art Center for Drumming Up Gratitude, a mindful drumming session exploring the power of rhythm, self-expression, and connection. As part of our Art & Wellness Initiative, this welcoming experience invites participants to slow down, find their rhythm, and reflect on gratitude through the shared experience of drumming. No prior experience is necessary—just bring an open mind and a willingness to participate!

Admission: $10 per person