YAC Plein Air Demo

Curious about plein air painting but not sure where to start? Join us for this free Plein Air Demo and experience the basics of painting outdoors. Whether you're new to plein air or simply want to learn more, this is the perfect opportunity to see the process in action and decide if you'd like to participate in this year's Plein Air Paducah.

As a special bonus, everyone who attends the demo will receive a discount on registration for this year's Plein Air Paducah event.

Please bring:

Watercolor paint set

One large brush and one detail brush

Watercolor paper or watercolor canvas