YAC Plein Air Demo
YAC Plein Air Demo
Curious about plein air painting but not sure where to start? Join us for this free Plein Air Demo and experience the basics of painting outdoors. Whether you're new to plein air or simply want to learn more, this is the perfect opportunity to see the process in action and decide if you'd like to participate in this year's Plein Air Paducah.
As a special bonus, everyone who attends the demo will receive a discount on registration for this year's Plein Air Paducah event.
Please bring:
Watercolor paint set
One large brush and one detail brush
Watercolor paper or watercolor canvas
Yeiser Art Center
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com