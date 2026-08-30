YAC Red Thread Gala

The Red Thread Gala will be an intimate evening celebrating where we’ve been and, more importantly, where we’re going. Enjoy a lovely dinner and entertainment, be among the first to see our newly renovated space, and join us as we imagine the future of the arts in our community.

The Red Thread Gala

Thursday, September 4th | 6:00–8:00 PM

Tickets: $65 per person, including dinner and entertainmentsquare.link/u/CEMNRY93

We invite you to wear your favorite red cocktail attire—or get creative with your own red-inspired look. Seating is limited, so we hope you’ll join us for this special evening. We look forward to raising a glass to 70 years of art, community, and creativity—and to the years still to come. Featuring Chef Anna Wallace