YAC Yoga in the Gallery
YAC Yoga in the Gallery
Join us for "Yoga in the Gallery," a rejuvenating class designed to kickstart your day with gentle movement and relaxation. This free event is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $5. Come harmonize your mind and body in a serene setting!
Yeiser Art Center
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 BroadwayPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com