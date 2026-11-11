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YAC Yoga in the Gallery

YAC Yoga in the Gallery

Join us for "Yoga in the Gallery," a rejuvenating class designed to kickstart your day with gentle movement and relaxation. This free event is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $5. Come harmonize your mind and body in a serene setting!

Yeiser Art Center
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Yeiser Art Center
(270) 442-2453
kknotts@theyeiser.org
http://www.theyeiser.org
Yeiser Art Center
200 Broadway
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-2453
yacenter@paducah.com