Yeiser Art Center Chair Yoga

Join us for Chair Yoga in the Gallery with Suzi Renaud, a gentle and accessible class designed to help you move, stretch, breathe, and relax while surrounded by art. Whether you’re new to yoga or have practiced for years, this welcoming class offers an opportunity to slow down and reconnect with yourself in a peaceful gallery setting.

The class is free and open to everyone, with a suggested $5 donation. Your support helps us continue offering wellness programs that bring together art, mindfulness, and personal well-being. Come as you are, bring a friend, and take some time for yourself at the Yeiser.

