Calloway Co. man enters guilty plea to charge of murdering Murray State student

A Calloway County man charged with the alleged murder of a Murray State University student last year pleaded guilty to that charge and others earlier this week.

Julius Sotomayor, 23, entered a guilty plea Monday to felony charges of murder, theft and tampering with evidence.

Kentucky State Police detectives arrested and charged Sotomayor in March of 2021 with the murder of Murray State University student Sarah Townsend after finding him near Townsend’s car and based on other evidence and statements gathered.

42nd Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said Sotomayor accepted a plea deal to serve 40 years in prison as a part of pleading guilty.

“We want to protect the community from violent activity,” Foust said. “We felt like a 40 year sentence was an appropriate amount of time to protect the public.”

Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said Sotomayor’s sentencing date is September 22.