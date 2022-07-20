© 2022
Crime

Calloway Co. man enters guilty plea to charge of murdering Murray State student

WKMS | By Liam Niemeyer
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
justice_ikiryo_123rf.jpg
ikiryo, 123rf stockphoto
/

A Calloway County man charged with the alleged murder of a Murray State University student last year pleaded guilty to that charge and others earlier this week.

Julius Sotomayor, 23, entered a guilty plea Monday to felony charges of murder, theft and tampering with evidence.

Kentucky State Police detectives arrested and charged Sotomayor in March of 2021 with the murder of Murray State University student Sarah Townsend after finding him near Townsend’s car and based on other evidence and statements gathered.

42nd Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said Sotomayor accepted a plea deal to serve 40 years in prison as a part of pleading guilty.

“We want to protect the community from violent activity,” Foust said. “We felt like a 40 year sentence was an appropriate amount of time to protect the public.”

Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said Sotomayor’s sentencing date is September 22.

Liam Niemeyer
"Liam Niemeyer is a reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource covering agriculture and infrastructure in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and also serves Assistant News Director at WKMS. He has reported for public radio stations across the country from Appalachia to Alaska, most recently as a reporter for WOUB Public Media in Athens, Ohio. He is a recent alumnus of Ohio University and enjoys playing tenor saxophone in various jazz groups."
