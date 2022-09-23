© 2022
Criminal Justice

Calloway Co. man who killed Murray State student sentenced to 40 years in prison

WKMS | By Liam Niemeyer
Published September 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT
justice_ikiryo_123rf.jpg
ikiryo, 123rf stockphoto
/

A Calloway County man who shot and killed a Murray State University student last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

David Buckingham, a special judge for the Calloway County Circuit Court, oversaw the sentencing hearing on Thursday. In July, Julius Sotomayor pleaded guilty to felony charges of murder, theft and tampering with evidence.

Kentucky State Police detectives arrested and charged Sotomayor in March 2021 with the murder of Murray State University student Sarah Townsend after dectectives had conducted interviews and located Sotomayor at his home near Townsend’s car.

Townsend’s death in 2021 led students, faculty and staff on Murray State’s campus to hold a vigil opposing violence against women.

Liam Niemeyer
"Liam Niemeyer is a reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource covering agriculture and infrastructure in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and also serves Assistant News Director at WKMS. He has reported for public radio stations across the country from Appalachia to Alaska, most recently as a reporter for WOUB Public Media in Athens, Ohio. He is a recent alumnus of Ohio University and enjoys playing tenor saxophone in various jazz groups."
