We’re having some technical issues with WKMD 90.9 FM in Madisonville. The signal is currently at low power and we’re working to get back up fully. Thanks for your patience.
Criminal Justice

Grand jury charges Trigg Co. sheriff with assault, official misconduct

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published November 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST
trigg_county_sheriff.jpg
Trigg County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook

A grand jury Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A misdemeanor counts.

Acree recently won election in the western Kentucky county despite controversy over allegations of misconduct since being appointed to the post in 2020.

His charges, which have been remanded to the Trigg District Court, include one count of fourth-degree assault, two counts of official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.

The charging document, acquired by WKDZ, alleges the official pushed a woman to the floor, grabbed her by the hair and threatened to kill her earlier this year at the sheriff’s department in Cadiz. Acree also allegedly committed official misconduct by having the Trigg County jailer transport the woman to his office before this alleged assault happened.

He is also accused of using a room at Lake Barkley State Resort Park for personal use after renting it freely under the guise of a drug transaction in March.

Special prosecutor Clayton Adams – the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Kentucky’s 45th Judicial Circuit, comprising Muhlenberg and McLean counties – was appointed to conduct the investigation after the first special prosecutor in the matter, Todd County attorney Jeff Traughber, said he didn’t have the necessary resources to prosecute the case.

Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
