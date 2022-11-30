Grand jury charges Trigg Co. sheriff with assault, official misconduct

A grand jury Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A misdemeanor counts.

Acree recently won election in the western Kentucky county despite controversy over allegations of misconduct since being appointed to the post in 2020.

His charges, which have been remanded to the Trigg District Court, include one count of fourth-degree assault, two counts of official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.

The charging document, acquired by WKDZ , alleges the official pushed a woman to the floor, grabbed her by the hair and threatened to kill her earlier this year at the sheriff’s department in Cadiz. Acree also allegedly committed official misconduct by having the Trigg County jailer transport the woman to his office before this alleged assault happened.

He is also accused of using a room at Lake Barkley State Resort Park for personal use after renting it freely under the guise of a drug transaction in March.