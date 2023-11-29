Trigg County sheriff pleads guilty to four misdemeanors

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree pleaded guilty on Tuesday to four misdemeanors, including two counts of official misconduct and two counts of menacing.

He is ordered to serve two years probation.

The charges stem from an incident last year where Acree pushed a woman to the floor and grabbed her by the hair. A grand jury charged the official last November.

According to Acree’s plea agreement, the woman involved in the incident pleaded guilty in a separate case to third-degree burglary involving the sheriff’s home.

Acree’s menacing charges were pleaded down from his original misdemeanor charges of terroristic threatening and assault.

Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall, who served as the special prosecutor in the case, said a public official in Kentucky can still hold office if convicted of misdemeanors, and could only be forced to vacate their post through a felony conviction.

Acree was appointed to serve as Trigg County’s sheriff in 2020, and was elected to a four-year term in office in 2022.