What a ham: Trigg County unveils new, 10-foot pig statue

People traveling into Trigg County from the interstate will now be greeted by a 10-foot tall, 350 pound fiberglass porcine statue with murals detailing the far western Kentucky area’s history and heritage.

Officials unveiled the statue – currently named Big Pig – on Friday morning in Cadiz. The sow statue features painted images – stitched together like a quilt – of agricultural scenes and landmarks significant to Trigg County such as Land Between the Lakes and Lake Barkley State Resort. It also pays homage to the county’s annual Country Ham Festival.

Beth Sumner, the executive director of Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism, said the area has a long history with pigs, and that tourists often ask why the town is filled with swine-inspired art. She thinks the new Big Pig statue will be an eye-catching attraction, especially for tourists.

“I do want them to see her when they exit the interstate and think, ‘Okay, why do I need to go over there? I want to see what that big pig is,’” Sumner said.

The tourism director said the statue was meant not only for visitors, but also includes scenes that resonate with locals. In addition to panels that pay tribute to all of Trigg County’s communities, Sumner said there’s also Easter eggs that community members can spot on the murals, such as an ear tag on a cow with the county’s 270 area code.

There are many pig statues already throughout Cadiz and Trigg County. Sumner said she wants to piggyback off those artworks and start another hog-inspired initiative: a trail that maps out all of Cadiz’s and Trigg County’s pig statues.

“We thought if we put together a trail where they can go from one sculpture to another, it gives them an adventure,” she said. “We're going to figure out a way to do the Geocaching so they can figure out the clues that get them to the next pig.”

The tourism group is partnering with Cadiz-based radio station WKDZ to host a contest, which will open later this month, to name the Big Pig. Sumner said her name will be revealed at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival kickoff breakfast in October.